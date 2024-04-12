The Very First Meal O.J. Simpson Wanted After Prison

In 1994, former NFL running back O.J. Simpson made headlines for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman. He then lead police on a 60-mile, slow-speed car chase that was broadcast on live TV, and ultimately led to his arrest. Simpson was eventually acquitted for the murders and later published a book called, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer." His run-ins with the law didn't end there: In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of 12 counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping over a dispute about sports memorabilia. When he was released on parole in 2017 — nine years into his 33 year sentence — the first meal he ate was a No. 4 at McDonald's.

In the early morning hours on October 1, 2017, Simpson departed Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Facility in a white SUV and headed straight for McDonald's golden arches. The Juice put away not one, but two of the No. 4 combo meals. Although a No. 4 at McDonald's has changed over the years, at the time, it might have been a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese — though that's just speculation. Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told the New York Daily News, "[O.J.] said, 'It's better than prison food, but it's not what it's all cracked out to be.'" (That being said, there might be some prison food you'll actually want to try.)