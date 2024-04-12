The Very First Meal O.J. Simpson Wanted After Prison
In 1994, former NFL running back O.J. Simpson made headlines for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman. He then lead police on a 60-mile, slow-speed car chase that was broadcast on live TV, and ultimately led to his arrest. Simpson was eventually acquitted for the murders and later published a book called, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer." His run-ins with the law didn't end there: In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of 12 counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping over a dispute about sports memorabilia. When he was released on parole in 2017 — nine years into his 33 year sentence — the first meal he ate was a No. 4 at McDonald's.
In the early morning hours on October 1, 2017, Simpson departed Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Facility in a white SUV and headed straight for McDonald's golden arches. The Juice put away not one, but two of the No. 4 combo meals. Although a No. 4 at McDonald's has changed over the years, at the time, it might have been a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese — though that's just speculation. Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told the New York Daily News, "[O.J.] said, 'It's better than prison food, but it's not what it's all cracked out to be.'" (That being said, there might be some prison food you'll actually want to try.)
First burgers, then surf and turf
The Las Vegas-bound O.J. Simpson may have settled for fast food following his 2017 release from prison, but he had his sights set on much finer fare. Prior to Simpson's release, Malcolm LaVergne told ABC News the former football player was looking forward to "very simple pleasures" like getting the chance to dine on seafood and steak again. Though the post-prison fast food may have been underwhelming for Simpson – whose son Jason became a chef — LaVergne told the New York Daily News, "He was happy to be eating something on the outside."
McDonald's was also present in the background of another milestone moment in Simpson's life. Detailed timelines of the night Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered reveal Simpson and actor Brian "Kato" Kaelin took the former Bills player's Rolls Royce through the McDonald's drive thru at 9:22 p.m. the night of the murders, returning to the house around 9:40 p.m. Despite Simpson's claims that Kaelin could corroborate his alibi that they were both in Simpson's home at the time Simpson's ex wife was slain, Kaelin didn't corroborate his alibi on the stand.