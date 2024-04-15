The Haunting History Of Abandoned Five Guys Locations

People are fascinated by empty spaces. Whether it's the left-behind ruins of an old amusement park, a small town flooded to make way for a lake, or an abandoned retail space sitting empty in a mall, something about it sparks our curiosity. The intrigue of empty spaces has created a subculture dedicated to exploring abandoned areas. For example, users of the subreddit r/AbandonedRetail, post pics of abandoned malls, big box stores, restaurants, and retail spaces.

YouTube is another popular spot to post videos of abandoned spots. If you search "abandoned places" on YouTube you will find a seemingly unending stream of videos from abandoned amusement parks to mansions, to malls, to schools. This Burger King restaurant from the 1980s was hidden inside a mall for 13 years, frozen in time. Though the mall was renovated around it, the Burger King remained the same as the day it closed.

Some companies are more likely to be found empty than others. When Walmart closed over 20 stores in 2023, the retail giant left behind many empty spaces, with some still searching for new tenants to take over. In another example, Subway has closed over 6,500 locations since 2016. Sometimes, the stores are quickly replaced, while other times, they sit abandoned for months or even years. However, if you're on the hunt for an abandoned Five Guys burger joint, you may have a hard time finding one, and the reasons why are fascinating to dive into.