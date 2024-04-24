Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

As he does with the locations he maps out for culinary adventures on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri goes ground level with his line of Flavortown sauces. Rather than being snooty creations for a high-end audience, the spike-haired celebrity chef fires up an array of fancy mayonnaise and hopped-up barbecue sauces, offered at more affordable prices than many varieties of upscale aioli and glamourous gourmet glazes. It's a sharp set, adorned with a heavy metal tattoo font as the Flavortown logo and a photo of smiley Guy gracing every bottle, just like on his cooking shows. But any home chef worth their sauce will know it's not about the packaging. Instead, it's what's inside the squeeze-top that counts.

We had to find out for ourselves how Flavortown's nine-bottle selection stands up against itself, flavor-to-flavor. So we revved up our taste testing apparatus (that is, our taste buds) and set to work sorting out the sweet from the savory and the spicy from the sublime.

None of these sauces is a total miss; anyone looking for a more flavorful spread for sandwiches and salads or a unique yet familiar brush-on for barbeque and burgers is bound to find something to love among the collection. But some stand out as frontrunners while others show up as also-rans, all distinguished by our preferences for taste, texture, and quality of ingredients. Here's how the tasty task shook out.