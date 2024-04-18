The First Wheaties Box Is Unrecognizable (And Didn't Feature An Athlete)

If you were to travel 100 years into the past, the world would look like an entirely different place, but you could at least begin your day in a familiar way with the Breakfast of Champions. Yes, Wheaties were around way back then as the product was created in 1921. If you're wondering what early 20th-century athlete graced the front of that box (Babe Ruth was having a pretty awesome season that year), the disappointing answer is none of them.

The box was actually a rather boring affair, khaki-colored with a grainy-looking bowl of cereal on the front. It also boasted a somewhat puzzling slogan: "Eventually ... Why Not Now?" Umm, was that what passed for marketing buzzwords in the previous century? Apparently so. A General Mills representative tells Mashed that this slogan dates to 1907 when it was used to advertise Gold Medal Flour, explaining: "The idea was that people would eventually try Gold Medal Flour and find out it was the best, so why wait to try it?" It must have worked since it stayed on the flour bags up through the 1950s. The slogan also had quite an impact on popular culture, early 20th century-style, as it occasionally popped up on the funny pages (as pre-digital comics were known) and was even referenced in church sermons.