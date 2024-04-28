Okra, Chickpea, And Potato Coconut Curry Recipe

This rich and velvety okra, chickpea, and potato coconut curry combines the unique texture of okra with hearty potatoes, sweet bell peppers, and red onions. The vegetables are simmered in a silky tomato and coconut sauce and flavored with curry powder and sweet subtle hints of fennel. Coconut milk lends a luscious creaminess and chickpeas add healthy plant-based proteins, making this vegan dish a complete meal. This curry makes a satisfying lunch or dinner that recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve topped with fresh cilantro and red chile and with a side of rice and naan bread.

Randles uses a mild curry powder and adds a sprinkle of garam masala towards the end of cooking for a fresh burst of aromatic flavor. To customize the overall spiciness of this dish you can either use a hotter curry powder or add more red chile on top.

This recipe is simple enough to put together for a weeknight dinner, but if you want to prepare it in advance it can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. You can also freeze it for up to 3 months. If you need to adjust its consistency when reheating it, simply add some water or coconut milk.