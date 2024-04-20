Angels Vs Devils On Horseback: What's The Difference Between These Biblical Appetizers?

Although "angels on horseback" and "devils on horseback" may sound frighteningly serious in name, you may be surprised to learn that these are just two types of canapés. These snacks share a lot of similarities, even if you can't tell what they are by name alone; while their titles certainly relate them to one another, they're also thematic opposites.

Nowadays, both of these canapés are typically enjoyed as a passed appetizer or small plate. Historically, though, horseback snacks actually started as post-dessert savory bites, similar to how folks today might enjoy a cheese board. Additionally, both of these canapés are bacon-wrapped, and both originated in Victorian England. The major difference is what's stored in the center — the "angel" variety is bacon-wrapped oysters, whereas the "devil" version is bacon-wrapped dates or plums. Beyond this key difference, though, these bite-sized appetizers vary in several other ways, especially between recipes. Let's explore what makes these canapés unique.