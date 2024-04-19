The OJ Simpson Fried Chicken Commercial You Forgot Existed

O.J. Simpson was a man who wore many hats. However, some were not exemplary. The controversial pop culture legend, who died of prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, was well known as a professional football player, actor, and all-around media sensation. In 1994, media attention on Simpson shifted when he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The subsequent televised police chase and publicized trial shook the nation. In 2007, Simpson, who was acquitted of the crime, wrote a book titled, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer," detailing how he would have committed the crimes.

Long before his public image was turned upside down, Simpson appeared in several family-friendly endorsements throughout the 1970s and '80s. Still, you not may remember the 1985 commercial in which Simpson encouraged viewers to "make new friends" over Pioneer Chicken's Summer Fun Special — eight pieces of crispy fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, and coleslaw.

In the ad, he appeared as the ultimate cheery guy, talking about the joys of relaxing in the summer with friends, the affordable chicken combo, and free promotional coupons for Universal Studios tours. The retro promotion is a stark contrast to his eventual reputation, but it's an interesting reminder of the marketable celebrity athlete who once had successful ties to the food industry.