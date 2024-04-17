The Classic New Jersey Sandwich Amanda Freitag Loves - Exclusive

The U.S. is a nation that takes its sandwiches rather seriously. From mouthwatering muffaletta in Louisiana to the great Philly cheesesteak in Pennsylvania, nearly every state is home to a handheld snack with a household name. For many folks located in and around New Jersey, it's all about the Taylor ham sandwich. One of its most famous fans is none other than Amanda Freitag, the Food Network star who rose to fame on shows like "Chopped." When asked to select the quintessential Jersey sandwich, the bubbly host of "Easy AF" didn't skip a beat when answering, "The Taylor ham, egg, and cheese." In a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, the New Jersey native spoke at length about the iconic plate from the Garden State.

Those who think this dish is little more than your run-of-the-mill ham sandwich would be sorely mistaken. Taylor ham, which was invented in Trenton, the capital of New Jersey, has a smoky sweet flavor that occasionally draws comparisons to Canadian bacon or Spam. Yet, Taylor ham is something all its own: It's a form of processed pork, which is usually sliced and fried until crispy.

In fact, New Jersey's favorite processed meat has even inspired lively statewide debate. In some parts of the state, it's known as Taylor ham, while others believe its true name should simply be pork roll. Either way, it's undeniably delicious in a sandwich — and luckily, Freitag gave us her top tips for creating an authentic version.