6 Coffee Chains That Charge More For Non-Dairy Milk And 5 That Don't

Whether you're vegan, lactose intolerant, or just enjoy the flavor of plant-based milks, the use of non-dairy milk is on the rise. So, it's frustrating when you order from a coffee shop only to find a dollar tacked onto the price of your oat flat white. Some people colloquially call this a vegan tax — it's a surcharge added to drinks that contain non-dairy milk. Not all places add on this fee, which is why we've investigated which coffee chains charge more for non-dairy milk and which don't.

Still, you might be wondering what's with the fee. People who drink dairy milk get it for free in their drink, so why do folks have to pay more for non-dairy alternatives? Well, coffee shops that charge extra claim that it's due to the higher cost of non-dairy milk. But plenty of companies manage to factor this cost into their budgets and not charge extra for milk alternatives, so it seems like a poor excuse. Some customers even claim that this charge counts as a form of discrimination and are suing coffee chains that charge extra for plant-based milks.

Whatever the reasons for the plant milk surcharge, it's good to know where to expect it and where you won't have to worry about it. Nobody likes an unexpected extra fee when they come to pay for their coffee. So, whatever type of non-dairy milk you like, here are 6 coffee chains that charge more for non-dairy milk and 5 that don't.