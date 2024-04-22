Sunken Apple Cake Is A Dessert With Many Names

Sunken apple cake is a light, simple treat with an intriguing appearance thanks to the sliced apples "sinking" into the cake. This refreshing delight has a pretty self-explanatory English name, but is known by a couple of different names in its native Germany.

While the precise origin of the sunken apple cake is elusive, Germans claim it with gusto. Their traditional name for the cake is "versunkener apfelkuchen," which literally translates to sunken (versunkener) apple (apfel) cake (kuchen). The cake is made in the same way as the American version, but because German apples are typically smaller than American varieties, the lumps of hasselbacked fruit may appear more evenly displaced.

Along with its traditional name, the versunkener apfelkuchen also has a charming nickname among Germans: mittwochskuchen. We've already established that "kuchen" translates to "cake," and if you've ever dabbled in German you may know that "Mittwoch" is the German word for "Wednesday." For an easy way to remember it, if you say it out loud, it kind of sounds like you're saying "midweek cooking," right? There's a good reason for that. Because of how easy this cake is to bake, it's ideal for weekdays when you don't have a lot of free time to spend in the kitchen. Hence why it's colloquially known as "mittwochskuchen" in some German households.