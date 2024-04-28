Guy Fieri's Best Cooking Tips To Try In The Kitchen

It's natural to feel some nerves before hosting a dinner party. Not only do you have to carefully strategize how you're going to cook multiple dishes for a potentially large number of people and get them on the table at the right time, but you also want to make sure those dishes taste and look delicious. It's a daunting task, one that often leads to stress, exhaustion, and corner-cutting. But Guy Fieri has a tip for staying calm and confident even on big occasions: practice.

In an interview with EatingWell in which he shared tips and tricks about hosting Thanksgiving dinner, the Food Network star said, "One of the things that happens with people is that they get overwhelmed, and cooking is timing. So, I think one of the best things to do is to experiment or cook a couple of the recipes."

Practice, he explained, could involve anything from making stuffing as a side dish for a weeknight meal to brining and roasting a whole turkey. He even suggested familiarizing yourself with your oven since they can cook things unevenly and at different rates than what a recipe might prescribe. "Maybe don't do a full mock Thanksgiving," he conceded, "[B]ut giving everything a run-through is a good way to keep yourself from getting hung up when it's game day. "