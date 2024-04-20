Why 'Wine' Made From Soda Will Taste Like Regret

Homebrewing is currently all the rage on TikTok, and shockingly, one trend involves turning soda into wine. While it's true that you can ferment just about anything with a high sugar content, the soda-to-wine pipeline is questionable (and an even worse idea than putting wine in a SodaStream). Regardless, the concept of fermenting something in a jar like a science experiment is enticing some to give it a go. Those brave enough to try it have had success with flavors like Mountain Dew and Dr. Pepper, but many are unsure if the taste is even worth it.

Making wine at home can be risky if you're inexperienced. For example, wine made with improper yeast measurements can cause significant bloating and gastrointestinal pain. Plus, certain bacteria could contaminate the wine. While the bacteria growth possible with TikTok's method won't make you sick, it definitely won't be pleasant to your taste buds. Many experienced winemakers will even put sulfur dioxide in their bottles to ward off those pesky growths.

However, if you try to make pruno-style soda wine like one Reddit user, you could expose yourself to a dangerous toxin produced by harmful bacteria. Fermenting fruit juice, sugar, and other common pruno ingredients like honey can lead to the lethal consequences of botulism. To be safe, you should never add fresh fruit or honey to any soda wine. Sterilization is key. Clean all bottles and utensils with no-rinse sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, and research an expert's guide to DIY fermentation before trying out anything yourself.