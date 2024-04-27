Shady Things About Papa Johns' Menu

Papa Johns' menu looks fairly straightforward, but there are some less-than-great things about that you might not expect. The chain has been around since 1984, so long-time fans probably think they know what they're getting. However, we've done a bit of digging to find out what aspects of the menu might surprise or disappoint you, especially regarding details that have changed over the years.

What shady things might you encounter on the Papa Johns menu? For one, some of the wording might mean something other than what you think. A few products and ingredients have changed over time. Plus, there are various quality, freshness, dietary, and monetary issues to consider. Overall, our list can give you some ideas of what to expect, avoid, and watch for next time you visit. So, let's do a deep dive into everything that might be cause for pause when it comes to eating at Papa Johns.