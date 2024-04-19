The Expert-Approved Ingredients That Will Elevate Your Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is a simple sandwich, typically consisting of only bread and cheese plus a bit of butter; while those flavors are delicious, they can be basic. That's why Mashed spoke with Diana Manalang — chef and owner of Little Chef Little Cafe in NYC — about ways to enhance your grilled cheese if you're looking for a new spin on the classic. While it's no secret that adding mustard to grilled cheese is delicious and that honey can majorly upgrade your grilled cheese, Manalang suggested that combining the two creates the perfect condiment for your sandwich.

Manalang noted that honey mustard is perfect because "it's sweet, sharp, and flavorful, which totally elevates the grilled cheese." Indeed, the sweet and savory combination helps to complement the rich cheeses, and the mustard's slight tang adds a strong element that cuts through fatty foods for a more complex flavor profile.

Adding honey mustard to the inside of your sandwich allows the spread to seep into the bread and combine with the cheese as it melts. Manalang also noted, however, that elevating the outside of your grilled cheese with herbed garlic butter is a game changer, too.