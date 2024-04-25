What Ina Garten Really Eats In A Day

There is one other ingredient that the Barefoot Contessa has stocked at all times, and that is McCann's Irish oatmeal, which is a brand of quick-cooking oats. This is because Ina Garten eats the same thing for breakfast every day, "365 days a year," as she told Bon Appetit. The chef is very specific about her oatmeal. "Most people don't do their oatmeal with salt, and I think that without it, it just tastes like wallpaper paste. With salt, I think it's delicious," she said.

The chef explained how she cooks her oatmeal in a Q&A on her website. "I put ⅓ cup quick-cooking oats ... in a bowl, add 1 cup of water, then microwave it on high for four minutes," Garten explained. "I add a pinch of salt, a splash of milk, a little bit of butter, and a drizzle of maple syrup, and stir it all in. My favorite breakfast!" On the weekends, she makes a more complex version of this dish with fresh and dried fruit. When cooking the recipe on her show, she added banana, golden raisins, and dried cherries.

Garten always eats her breakfast with a cup of coffee with milk and no sugar, probably made by her husband Jeffrey. The chef told Bon Appetit, "He makes the coffee—really good coffee! But he gets up at four o'clock in the morning to make it, so by the time I wake up, it's been around for a while."