Pepsi And Bobby Flay Are Trying To Make Peach Cola Happen

Summer is just around the corner, and people everywhere are getting ready to dust off their grills. Pepsi and celebrity chef Bobby Flay are, too, in a team-up campaign arguing that grilling is #BetterWithPepsi. This "Better with Pepsi" push originally launched on National Burger Day in 2021 to encourage burger fans to pair their meal with a can of the carbonated beverage. This time around, Pepsi is echoing this same point with grilling, and it's even introducing a new peach flavor to support its claim.

Believe it or not, out of Pepsi's many flavors, a peach variety hasn't existed until now (pineapple, though, is a different story). The closest thing fans could get was a Pepsi Peach Oolong drink exclusive to China. According to information shared with Mashed, though, Flay and Pepsi are making peach cola happen just in time for Summer 2024. This is exactly when peaches are in season, so Pepsi is confident that this flavor will make a refreshing pairing for smoky meats fresh off of the grill. The soda brand is also introducing a lime-flavored cola that taps into other familiar summertime flavors.