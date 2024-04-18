Subway's Spring Menu Update Doesn't Actually Feature New Sandwiches
In anticipation of summer's heat, Subway is adding new sweet and spicy items to its spring menu. The menu update doesn't actually include any new subs, but it is bringing back a couple of sandwich ingredients that fans will recognize.
According to info shared with Mashed, Subway's menu refresh includes the fan-favorite Honey Oat Bread, the previously exclusive Creamy Sriracha sauce, and an all-new chip collaboration with Miss Vickie's. For many die-hard fans of the sandwich chain, the launch's main event will be the return of Honey Oat Bread. For a limited time only, folks can put their copycat recipes away and, for the first time in four years, select the earthy multi-grain bread topped with rolled oats and honey from Subway's lineup.
Additionally, the chain's signature Creamy Sriracha will now be a permanent Subway sauce at all locations. Originally spotted at select California locations in 2013, the spicy sauce rose to popularity at the restaurants lucky enough to carry it. Alongside these recognizable favorites, Subway is also debuting a collaboration with Miss Vickie's kettle-cooked chips to highlight one of the sandwich chain's most popular sauces, Baja Chipotle.
Subway's spring menu is all about reimagined favorites
In the email sent to Mashed, Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, said: "These latest upgrades to Subway's menu will delight any sandwich lover craving something with bold and unique flavor, whether it's light and sweet or bringing the heat." He added, "While our fans know and love our Honey Oat Bread and Creamy Sriracha sauce, I can't wait for them to see how we reimagined our signature Baja Chipotle Sauce in our partnership with Miss Vickie's." According to Fabre, the sandwich chain is certain that the fan-favorite bread will be welcomed with open arms, especially considering the Change.org petition that fans started in 2018 calling for its revival.
This launch is the second major update to the chain's spring menu and follows the introduction of Subway's new flatbread wraps. These wraps are inspired by Middle Eastern culinary tradition and served on lavash-style flatbread, which is similar to a thick tortilla. The featured flavors seem to be traditional recipes with a Subway spin, such as Homestyle Chicken Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken, Cali Caprese, and Turkey, Bacon, and Avocado. Between this line of elevated wraps and the location-wide renaissance of sweet and spicy best-sellers, it's clear that putting a twist on classic favorites is defining this year's spring season at Subway.