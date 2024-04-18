Subway's Spring Menu Update Doesn't Actually Feature New Sandwiches

In anticipation of summer's heat, Subway is adding new sweet and spicy items to its spring menu. The menu update doesn't actually include any new subs, but it is bringing back a couple of sandwich ingredients that fans will recognize.

According to info shared with Mashed, Subway's menu refresh includes the fan-favorite Honey Oat Bread, the previously exclusive Creamy Sriracha sauce, and an all-new chip collaboration with Miss Vickie's. For many die-hard fans of the sandwich chain, the launch's main event will be the return of Honey Oat Bread. For a limited time only, folks can put their copycat recipes away and, for the first time in four years, select the earthy multi-grain bread topped with rolled oats and honey from Subway's lineup.

Additionally, the chain's signature Creamy Sriracha will now be a permanent Subway sauce at all locations. Originally spotted at select California locations in 2013, the spicy sauce rose to popularity at the restaurants lucky enough to carry it. Alongside these recognizable favorites, Subway is also debuting a collaboration with Miss Vickie's kettle-cooked chips to highlight one of the sandwich chain's most popular sauces, Baja Chipotle.