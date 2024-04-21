Are There Vegan Options On Panera Bread's Menu?

Bakery chain Panera Bread is often touted as a fresher fast food option. However, from soups, sandwiches, and salads to mac and cheese and baked goods, many of Panera's menu items contain animal products unsuitable for those following a vegan diet. Although some Panera bagels are void of dairy, eggs, and honey, their appeal is lost without a vegan cream cheese option.

In 2020, Panera announced goals for a 50% plant-based menu. CEO Niren Chaudhary told Business Insider, "It's more about better for you, and better for the world, and better for the environment, and better for animals." Interestingly, these aspirations haven't yet translated into more vegan menu options, and purely plant-based items are difficult to find on the 2024 menu beyond beverages and sides like the French Baguette, kettle-cooked chips, fruit, and two bagel flavors — plain and everything. However, modifying existing meal items to accommodate a vegan diet is possible.

Panera Bread's website has an entire page dedicated to eating vegan and defines the diet as excluding all animal products, including meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The site also notes that cross-contamination is possible due to the workspace being a non-vegan kitchen. However, many vegans follow The Vegan Society's definition of reducing the use and consumption of animal products "as far as is possible and practicable." Therefore, cross-contamination is often not seen as a reason to avoid eating plant-based items at non-vegan restaurants.