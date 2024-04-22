The Multicultural Origins Of Sweet And Sour Chicken

For most of us, no Chinese restaurant order is complete without a serving of sweet and sour chicken. The typical platter of sweet and sour chicken consists of vibrant colored, syrupy sauce drizzled over fried, crispy nuggets of chicken, and is usually accompanied by a fruit and vegetable medley of onions, peppers, and pineapple, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds. It's got a touch more zest and acid to it than, say, sesame chicken, another American Chinese go-to — but it's less cloyingly sweet than orange chicken, which has a sauce literally made of orange juice. Although these flavors and ingredients for sweet and sour chicken feel ubiquitous, they're actually just one variation on the sauce.

Cantonese-style Chinese cuisine has had the greatest influence on American Chinese food, largely due to an influx of immigrants from the region and the generally mild nature of the food that folks of all spice tolerances can enjoy. That's why the Americanized version of sweet and sour very closely resembles authentic Cantonese-style sweet and sour chicken. But just like the U.S., China is a large and diverse country, with each region containing its own unique culinary traditions. And sweet and sour sauce is not just a Cantonese creation — there are phenomenal sweet and sour sauces in many regions. And though pork is the go-to protein in China, chicken pairs beautifully with them all.