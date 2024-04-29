Culver's Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

Even if Culver's salads aren't exactly health-forward (some contain more sodium than the cheeseburgers, for starters), they're not a bad way to incorporate veggies into your day. Seasonal varieties come and go, but the default choices are typically Garden Fresco, Cranberry Bacon Bleu, and Chicken Cashew. To our surprise, employees are crossing these items off their must-order list. What would be the reasoning in tossing out one of the sole green options from the menu? Apparently, the cheese-loving chain used to tumble together a spring mix that was leafy and fresh. Then, without much of a head's up, it switched over to an iceberg-romaine blend flecked with radishes and carrots.

The swap was small, sure. But it upset Culver's employees enough to relegate any salad bowl to the scrap pile. An alleged worker writing on Reddit accused the franchise of diminishing the salad's former quality, and as they complained, it "looks cheap and tastes meh." Another retail worker chimed in on the soggy greens allegedly spurring a string of guests to demand their money back. "I've witnessed at least 4 people come in and ask for a refund on the salad," they wrote.

And if you think employees are uniquely affected by the downgrade, you should see what loyal customers are saying. An Instagram follower implored the company to bring back the former salad mixture, "as it was tasty, and not offered by competitors."