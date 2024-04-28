False Facts About Squash You Thought Were True

Squash comes in all shapes and sizes, from giant pumpkins to petite pattypans. It can also come wrapped up in misconceptions and false facts. For instance, many people believe that all squash are winter squash varieties, while others believe it's so difficult to chop and prepare for cooking that it's not worth the effort.

We wanted to get to the bottom of these misconceptions, so we chatted to three people in the know: two chefs and one food blogger and sustainable agriculture expert. These interviews helped us sort the fact from the fiction to bring you all the information you wanted about squash — and probably a little bit more.

Read on to explore some of the common misconceptions about squash and the truth behind them. It's an opportunity not only to learn more about squash, in general, but to also find out some of the amazing ways to cook with it. So, here are some false facts about squash you thought were true — along with the reality behind these fallacies.