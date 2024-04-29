Jamie Oliver Vs Nigella Lawson: Everything You Need To Know About Their Cooking Styles

Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson are household names in the food industry and their careers and cooking styles are often compared as they entered the limelight at around the same time. The two share many similarities that make the comparison viable — starting with their genuine passion for food — in addition to tons of natural charm that simply oozes both in their books and TV shows. Oliver and Lawson are witty and likable, sharing a laid-back approach and the belief that tasty things don't need to be complicated and tiresome.

However, many things set the two apart. Oliver was introduced to cooking at his family-owned pub. He completed formal training and did a stint in busy London kitchens before turning to TV and cookbook writing, eventually building a business empire with more than 20 books, various TV shows, and restaurant chains. On the other hand, Lawson has an Oxford degree and comes from an affluent family. She built a career in journalism before releasing her first cookbook. Lawson was not formally trained and has no experience in professional kitchens. Her cooking was primarily influenced by family, something that translates into her recipes and overall philosophy about food and cooking. Despite many similarities, Oliver and Lawson are very different in terms of their cooking style, and their stances on food, nutrition, and business.