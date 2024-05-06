Simple Slow Cooker Ranch Chicken And Potatoes Recipe

Any leftover ranch chicken and potatoes can, of course, be refrigerated and then heated up again in the microwave or on the stovetop. Topalu, however, suggests that you could also repurpose the meat and vegetables separately if you don't like to eat the same thing two days in a row.

Putting the chicken to a different use is easy-peasy — all you need to do is to remove it from the liquid, pat it dry, and then treat it just like leftover rotisserie chicken. It can work in a casserole, in a soup, or in a salad, either a mayonnaise-based chicken salad or a lettuce-based chef salad. You can also shred it and stuff it inside tacos or burritos, or scatter it over nachos or pizza. As for the vegetables, Topalu says, "The potatoes and carrots may be a little more tricky to repurpose," but it's not impossible. For starters, you could toss them into a soup or a stew. You could also dice them to use in an omelet or quiche, or mash them to make carrot-potato pancakes.