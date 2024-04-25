The Multicultural Origins Of The Torta Sandwich

What sets tortas apart from many other Mexican food truck favorites is the fact that the filling is sandwiched between two sides of a bread bun — this stands in contrast to the corn or flour tortillas used in dishes such as tacos, burritos, and enchiladas. Tortillas, which are one of the world's most popular flatbreads, date back to ancient times, but yeast breads arrived in Mexico with the French Intervention of the mid-19th century.

Some of the earliest tortas may have involved taking French-style baguettes and stuffing them with whatever sandwich fillings were available. Today's tortas may also be made with baguettes, but softer, smaller bolillo or telera rolls are more common. If you'd like to try your hand at a homemade torta (here's a recipe to get you started), kaiser or sub rolls will also work just fine.

As for the fillings, these don't necessarily show much of a French influence, unless you count ham and cheese. You might also find tortas similar to Cuban sandwiches, Philly cheese steaks, or even ham, mozzarella, and pineapple tortas reminiscent of Hawaiian pizza. You can also find some interesting mashups like the torta tamalona, which involves taking a couple of tamales (de-husked, one hopes) and sticking them between two buns. For the most part, thick bread rolls stand up to even these sloppier fillings. However, the salsa-smothered Guadalajaran torta ahogada, whose name literally means "drowned," is only for squishy sandwich fans.