Low(er) Carb Cauliflower Grilled Cheese Recipe

If you're looking for a lighter way to enjoy all the cheesy goodness of a grilled cheese sandwich, try this low(er) carb alternative. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles has given the classic comfort food a healthy and innovative makeover by substituting traditional bread with slices of cauliflower rice. With the classic gooey, melty texture that you'd expect from a grilled cheese sandwich, this cauliflower grilled cheese is not only low in carbs but also gluten-free.

If you would like to add this recipe to your meal prep, you can bake the cauliflower rice slices ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for a couple of days. To ensure the perfect melt (as detailed in step 9 of this recipe), simply reheat the cauliflower slices until they are warm to the touch before adding the cheese. Randles likes to use cheddar cheese, but you can swap it for any melting cheese of your preference, such as mozzarella, fontina, Gruyère, or American cheese. Once it's ready, this cauliflower grilled cheese is perfect to enjoy with a side salad or a bowl of soup.