Low(er) Carb Cauliflower Grilled Cheese Recipe
If you're looking for a lighter way to enjoy all the cheesy goodness of a grilled cheese sandwich, try this low(er) carb alternative. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles has given the classic comfort food a healthy and innovative makeover by substituting traditional bread with slices of cauliflower rice. With the classic gooey, melty texture that you'd expect from a grilled cheese sandwich, this cauliflower grilled cheese is not only low in carbs but also gluten-free.
If you would like to add this recipe to your meal prep, you can bake the cauliflower rice slices ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator for a couple of days. To ensure the perfect melt (as detailed in step 9 of this recipe), simply reheat the cauliflower slices until they are warm to the touch before adding the cheese. Randles likes to use cheddar cheese, but you can swap it for any melting cheese of your preference, such as mozzarella, fontina, Gruyère, or American cheese. Once it's ready, this cauliflower grilled cheese is perfect to enjoy with a side salad or a bowl of soup.
Gather the ingredients for this low(er) carb cauliflower grilled cheese
To make this low(er) carb cauliflower grilled cheese recipe, you will need some cauliflower, eggs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, vegetable oil, and cheddar.
What is cauliflower rice, and how else can you use it?
Easy to make, healthy, and gluten-free, cauliflower rice is a low-carb, and nutrient-rich alternative to rice or other grains. It's ideal for anyone following low-carb, paleo, keto, or gluten-free diets. Cauliflower rice is made by either grating or chopping cauliflower florets and core until they resemble the texture and size of rice grains. This can be done either by hand (using the coarse side of a box grater) or by pulsing the cauliflower in the bowl of a food processor. Once grated, the cauliflower rice can be eaten raw, but it's most often cooked in various ways, including sauteeing, steaming, and microwaving.
Randles like to use cauliflower rice as a substitute to rice or grains for dishes like stir-fries, curries, burrito bowls, grain bowls, sushi rolls, or salads. Mixed with eggs, it makes delicious, gluten-free, and low-carb crusts for pizzas, savory pies, tarts, and quiches. Cauliflower rice has a neutral flavor that pairs well with a variety of ingredients and sauces, making it suitable for cuisines from around the world.
What are some other lower-carb sandwich ideas?
If you're looking to reduce your carb intake, there are plenty of creative and tasty alternatives you can try besides a loaf of keto or low-carb bread. Large lettuce leaves make a fresh and crisp base for fillings such as shredded chicken, shrimp, tofu, and raw vegetables. Rolled as a wrap, they are delicious served with a side dip or sauce.
Grilled vegetables, such as portobello mushrooms, eggplants, zucchini, or sweet potatoes, transform into flavorful and hearty slices for sandwiches. You can fill them with grilled cheese, lean protein, and some green leaves of choice.
Eggs are another popular alternative to bread. For a tasty, high-protein lunch, simply beat two eggs together with some salt and seasonings. Cook the mixture in the shape of a thin omelette, then top with cheese and vegetables before rolling it up as a wrap. You can also whip egg whites, cream of tartar, and cream cheese to make cloud bread, a delicious bread substitute used for toasts, sandwiches, or burgers.
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Using the coarse side of a box grater, grate the cauliflower.
- Mix the cauliflower rice with the eggs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and salt until everything is well combined.
- Using ½ cup of the cauliflower mixture at a time, form 8 rectangles measuring approximately 4x3 inches. Place 4 rectangles on each baking sheet.
- Bake until golden brown, about 15–20 minutes.
- Heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a large frying pan.
- Using a spatula, carefully detach 4 cauliflower rice slices from the parchment paper and place them in the frying pan.
- When the slices are warm to the touch, divide the grated cheddar between them.
- Top each slice with another cauliflower rice slice as if you were making a sandwich.
- When the cheese starts to melt, carefully flip each cauliflower sandwich using two spatulas.
- Cook until the cheese has completely melted and the cauliflower sandwiches are golden all over.
- Serve, sliced in half, with some lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, radishes, and sriracha sauce on the side, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|250
|Total Fat
|17.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|112.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.4 g
|Total Sugars
|4.3 g
|Sodium
|600.6 mg
|Protein
|14.4 g