Chipotle Opens First Restaurant In Middle East (With All-New Design)

Chipotle has grown a lot since its inception in 1993. In fact, the first-ever Chipotle location was plagued with disasters, including cramped space and a small staff, but today, there are just under 3,400 restaurants in the U.S. Chipotle also has locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, and now, the chain is opening its first location in the Middle East. According to information shared with Mashed, Chipotle is opening a new store in Kuwait City, Kuwait. This new restaurant is the result of a partnership with the Alshaya Group, an international franchise brand operator. The Kuwait City location will celebrate its grand opening on April 23, 2024.

Chipotle signed a development agreement with the Alshaya Group in 2023, and this new Middle East location is the first product of the deal. This Chipotle, equipped with new designs and menu functions, is strategically located at The Avenues, Kuwait's largest shopping mall, which houses over 1,000 stores featuring both international and local brands. This opening marks the first time Chipotle has entered a new country in 10 years. To continue international expansion, Chipotle will be opening another new location in Dubai later this year through its Alshaya Group partnership.