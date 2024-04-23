KFC Twister Wrap Review: The Return Of A Chicken Wrap That's Actually Meant To Satisfy Your Appetite
There's more than one fan-favorite wrap making a comeback these days at KFC, but this one's more than just a snack. Nearly 10 years ago, KFC served its last Chicken Twister Wrap in the U.S., leaving fans heartbroken and begging for its return ever since. In the last two years alone, KFC reports that there have been roughly 42,000 mentions of the original Chicken Twister across social media platforms, and KFC has been listening to the call.
The relaunch of the chicken Twister Wrap comes on the heels of several smaller wrap launches from KFC in November 2023 and January 2024, with the Classic KFC Wrap, Spicy Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Spicy Mac & Cheese, and Honey BBQ Chicken Wraps. Unlike those wraps, the new KFC Twister Wraps aren't snack-sized, but full-sized wraps that make for a more substantial meal.
For a preview of the new Twister Wraps, KFC invited Mashed to its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky where I got to see how the wraps are made first-hand and taste them before their broader public launch. Here's everything you need to know about the new Classic Twister Wraps from KFC, including what's in them, how they compare to similar wraps, and how to lay your hands on them yourself.
What's in the new Classic Twister Wraps?
It isn't a stretch to imagine that one of the most popular fried chicken chains in the U.S. and worldwide might also make a delicious chicken wrap that rivals that of its competition. It's clear that KFC is capitalizing on that reputation by serving a wrap stuffed with what made the brand famous in the first place -– the Original Recipe chicken seasoned with 11 herbs and spices. Each wrap contains two of KFC's chicken tenders, resting on a bed of fresh iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a squeeze of special pepper mayonnaise.
Alongside the Classic Twister Wrap on the menu is a Spicy Twister Wrap, which is essentially the same as the classic vasriety, but made with KFC's Spicy Sauce instead of the special pepper mayo. Either item is wrapped up in a flour tortilla left open on one side and then pressed on a grill for a few seconds to slightly warm the contents, lightly toast the tortilla, and seal the wrap for easy eating.
Classic Twister Wrap Nutrition Information
Given that the new Twister Wraps are more substantial than a snack, you can expect these menu items to pack a little more of a nutritional punch than a side from the chain. To that end, the New Classic Twister Wrap has about 700 calories per wrap, while the Spicy Twister Wrap has about 670 calories each. The difference is in the sauce, as the special pepper mayo accounts for about 30 more calories on the regular wrap than KFC's spicy sauce.
There isn't an extensive amount of nutritional information given for the other ingredients in the new Classic Twister Wraps, but KFC has provided the details of the Crispy Twister wrap (made with Extra Crispy Tenders instead of Original Recipe Tenders) for comparison. The Crispy Twister has 34 grams of fat, 70 mg of cholesterol, 1,260 mg of sodium, 53 grams of carbohydrates, and 28 grams of protein. There may be some differences between the Crispy wraps, but at least it's a starting point for a more informed nutritional consideration.
How they compare to the other snack wraps
As I mentioned before, the Twister Wraps aren't the only chicken wraps on the KFC menu right now. The smaller snack-sized wraps currently available are about half the size of the Twister wraps and contain only a single chicken tender instead of two. They also come with smaller portions of lettuce, tomatoes, and sauce. But there is some pretty fierce competition in the chicken wraps arena from outside competitors. It's no secret that McDonald's plans to bring back its fan-favorite chicken snack wrap, but while the fast food chain drags its feet on bringing that promise to fruition sometime in 2025, every other fast food restaurant chain seems to have launched its own version.
Last year, Burger King began offering snack-sized fried chicken wraps in classic, spicy, and honey mustard flavors, while Chick-fil-A, Arby's, and even Sonic have all launched chicken wraps of their own. There are small differences between the wraps from each restaurant, with some offering different sauces, cheese, pickles, and other condiments. But as far as size goes, the new Classic Twister Wrap is one of the larger fried chicken wraps that are currently available, making them perfect for when a snack wrap just isn't going to cut it.
Twister Wrap price and availability
Since they first went off the U.S. KFC menu in 2014, the Twister Wraps have made their way around the world from Finland to Canada, the U.K. to South Africa, and finally back home to U.S. menus. For the time being, the new Twister Wraps are only available at select locations in the Nashville, Tennessee area (including, but not limited to, the 2910 Clarksville Highway location). Depending on how the Nashville market responds to the wraps, we could see a wider, nationwide release of the wraps shortly.
Right now, there isn't an end date for the Twister's run in Nashville, but it would be smart to lay your hands on one sooner rather than later, while supplies last. By themselves, the wraps cost $5.99 each before tax. The wraps are also available in a combo format, which includes a drink and KFC's Secret Recipe fries, which will cost you $9.99 before tax. If you're ordering for delivery, higher prices and delivery fees might apply.
Final Verdict: A chicken wrap meant to satisfy your appetite
The most obvious thing about the new Classic Twister Wrap is the thing that I like the most about it — its size. Instead of having to order several smaller wraps, which eventually make me feel like I'm just filling up on tortillas, I found my appetite completely satisfied by one Twister wrap, given that it was filled with a generous amount of chicken and other ingredients to balance the wrap. Flavor-wise, the Twister Wraps don't veer too far from the familiar. That said, I enjoyed the hint of heat from the spicy version just as much as the lightly seasoned special pepper mayonnaise version.
While at the KFC headquarters, we were given the chance to customize our own Twister Wraps with additional toppings, sides, and sauces. Those included everything from corn, pickles, and cheese, to the restaurant's famous mashed potatoes and coleslaw. While there's no telling how much you might be able to customize your wraps in stores, it never hurts to ask if there's something you'd like to include on your wrap.
The trip through the grill to warm, toast, and seal the wrap was a nice touch that made the entire wrap easier to eat on the move. And for days when I'm especially hungry, it's nice to know I can get a generously-sized wrap, fries, and drink for about $10.