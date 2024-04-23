KFC Twister Wrap Review: The Return Of A Chicken Wrap That's Actually Meant To Satisfy Your Appetite

There's more than one fan-favorite wrap making a comeback these days at KFC, but this one's more than just a snack. Nearly 10 years ago, KFC served its last Chicken Twister Wrap in the U.S., leaving fans heartbroken and begging for its return ever since. In the last two years alone, KFC reports that there have been roughly 42,000 mentions of the original Chicken Twister across social media platforms, and KFC has been listening to the call.

The relaunch of the chicken Twister Wrap comes on the heels of several smaller wrap launches from KFC in November 2023 and January 2024, with the Classic KFC Wrap, Spicy Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Spicy Mac & Cheese, and Honey BBQ Chicken Wraps. Unlike those wraps, the new KFC Twister Wraps aren't snack-sized, but full-sized wraps that make for a more substantial meal.

For a preview of the new Twister Wraps, KFC invited Mashed to its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky where I got to see how the wraps are made first-hand and taste them before their broader public launch. Here's everything you need to know about the new Classic Twister Wraps from KFC, including what's in them, how they compare to similar wraps, and how to lay your hands on them yourself.