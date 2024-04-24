How To Store Radishes For Optimal Freshness

Radishes are often overlooked vegetables with some serious versatility. Whether you've been a longtime radish consumer or more recently discovered them during their TikTok debut as the perfect fauxtato (fake potato), these crunchy veggies are worth having on your radar. Since they come in several varieties – including the watermelon, French breakfast, daikon, and others — their flavors range from mild to peppery, meaning most people can find a type to suit their taste.

With myriad flavors come many unique ways to use your radishes, so it's beneficial to understand how to store them properly for optimal freshness. There are a few different storage options to keep these veggies crisp, including storing them in a plastic bag in your refrigerator's crisper drawer, placing them in a jar of water in the refrigerator, or freezing your radishes. You'll want to select your preferred storage method based on when you plan to use your produce — and then follow the storage instructions properly.

If you intend to consume your radishes within five to seven days, you can simply prep them by clipping the stems, removing any visible dirt or debris, and wrapping your clean veggies in a damp paper towel. You're then ready to place them in a plastic food storage bag and into the crisper drawer of your fridge, where they will stay fresh for up to seven days.