Add Volume To Cake By Beating Sugar And Eggs Together Before Adding Dairy

Baking a cake is one thing, but baking one that's tall and fluffy is another. A cake's height is affected by many factors, like baking time and temperature, how well the batter is mixed, and the ratio of ingredients. Besides doing your best to control these variables (and resisting the urge to open the oven while your cake is baking), you can support your cake with one of the best techniques for adding volume: beating the sugar and eggs together before adding dairy.

In many American-style cakes, the recipe instructs you to cream the butter and sugar together until they're light and fluffy. This creaming process introduces air into the batter, leavening the mixture to produce an even, fluffy crumb; however, another technique is to beat the sugar and eggs together (yolks and all) until you reach what's commonly known as the "ribbon stage." You may have encountered this term in a cookbook or two, and its functionality is key for extra volume. The eggs and sugar will increase in volume as you beat them together, eventually becoming frothy and turning a pale yellow color. At this point, you can test for ribboning by lifting the whisk and letting the mixture fall back into the bowl. If it falls like loose ribbons, you've achieved the ribbon stage, and you can be confident that your cake will have extra volume.