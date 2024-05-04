The 12 Unhealthiest Salsas You Can Buy

A delicious salsa usually goes hand-in-hand with tortilla chips and the big game. The piquant dip can make you breathe fire depending on the heat, but more often than not it's a pleasant accompaniment to an array of dishes. Spoon some on a breakfast scramble, fold it into a burrito, or create saucy chilaquiles to highlight the condiment's versatility.

But if there's one thing we love about this Mexican condiment, it's the convenience. Peruse any grocery store and you'll be greeted with a dizzying selection of brands and styles. A 2020 consumer survey found 218 million shoppers in the U.S. get their salsa fix from the supermarket, which isn't that surprising since purchasing a jar takes less time than wrangling the veggies to make your own. You might be wondering about the healthiness of pre-packaged salsa. While the tomato mix touts high amounts of fiber and potassium with few calories, browsing the aisles shows options clogged with artificial preservatives and loads of sodium, which can muddy the waters for mindful purchasing.

With the help of the FDA's dietary guidelines (more on our criteria at the end), we tracked down the unhealthiest salsas you can buy. Fruity, chunky, or teeming with spice, here are the dirty dozen to watch out for.