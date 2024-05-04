Creamy Roasted Garlic Soup Recipe

With its golden hue and silky texture, this creamy roasted garlic soup makes a deliciously warming and comforting meal. This soup is elegant enough as a starter for your next dinner party, but it is also ideal for a cozy midweek dinner at home.

The sweetness and nuttiness of roasted garlic are perfectly complemented by the savory notes of Parmesan cheese and the richness of smoked paprika. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles uses potatoes and cream to thicken the soup and give it a smooth and velvety texture. Randles likes to serve this soup topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese shavings.

For a richer flavor, Randles recommends using freshly roasted garlic heads rather than roasted garlic from a jar. If you're short on time, these can be prepared ahead. When you are ready to make the soup, simply squeeze the cloves out of the skins and follow the rest of the recipe instructions. This creamy roasted garlic soup can easily be made vegan by swapping the cream and cheese for plant-based alternatives.