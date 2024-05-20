Nashville Hot Chicken Bowl With Biscuit Croutons Recipe

Adding a bunch of ingredients to a bowl is an excellent solution when you're looking for variety. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu shares this Nashville hot chicken bowl with biscuit croutons, highlighting this fact with a multitude of delicious components. Shungu takes fridge and freezer staples and transforms them into a meal you'll want to eat on the regular. And, it's not hard to make, either. "This salad is great for a weeknight dinner or a casual get-together with friends. Just put all of the toppings out and let everyone top their salad with their favorites," Shungu says.

If you're a fan of the classic Southern sandwich, you'll be pleased with Shungu's description: "The bowl mimics the flavors of a Nashville hot chicken sandwich with its sweet-spicy glazed chicken, pickles, and toasted biscuit croutons." It's certainly less messy than the handheld version, and the individual ingredients have more space to shine in each forkful. While you can prep the various components ahead of time, you'll want to assemble this dish right before serving to ensure that the chicken is still hot and the croutons remain crunchy.