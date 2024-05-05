8 Popular Chain Restaurant French Dip Sandwiches Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

A French dip, not to be confused with an actual dip or anything from France, is a hot sandwich with thinly sliced roast beef piled high inside a soft French baguette. Eaten with a side of au jus for dunking, this popular American invention, often topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed onions, is served in restaurants across the country, but not everyone gets it right (more on that to come).

There's a debate between two rival Los Angeles restaurants — Philippe The Original or Cole's Pacific Electric Cafe—on who actually first created the sandwich, but Thrillist makes a case for both restaurants and comes to the conclusion that Philippe The Original is believed to be, well, the original (pun intended). There is some mystery surrounding the sandwich's name, which could be attributed to owner Philippe Mathieu's French heritage or to a fashionable way of tailoring clothes at the time, also known as a "French dip." The answer lies somewhere in history. But no matter how the sandwich got its name, what matters most is how it tastes and where you can find it. Here are the best French dip sandwiches in the U.S. from chain restaurants, ranked from worst to best according to customers.