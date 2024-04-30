Pop-Tarts' Unfrosted Strawberry Trat-Pops, Explained

If you haven't heard, Netflix is releasing a movie written, directed by, and starring Jerry Seinfeld. It's called "Unfrosted," and it will tell a completely fictional story about the creation of Pop-Tarts through Seinfeld's signature genre of comedy. It may be hard to believe, but Seinfeld made this directorial debut film without consulting Pop-Tarts. Lucky for him, the company didn't mind. In fact, in an email sent to Mashed, Pop-Tarts expressed that it's flattered by the movie and is leaning into the film by releasing limited-edition "Unfrosted Strawberry Trat-Pops."

This box of "Trat-Pops" is straight out of Seinfeld's film. It features the face of Bob Cabana (Seinfeld's character and the fictional creator of Pop-Tarts), as well as the odd typo, "Trat," which — Pop-Tarts insists — will make more sense after the movie's release. Fans can try to get their hands on this unique box by entering a giveaway on the Pop-Tarts website. Starting April 29, you can enter for a chance to win this "official box from the unofficial movie" — and you can figure out what "Trat-Pop" means after the movie's Netflix premiere on May 3. As Pop-Tarts explained, the box can function as both a fun collectible item and a "tasty movie snack." If luck doesn't send a Trat-Pop box your way, why not try our copycat Pop-Tart recipe at home?