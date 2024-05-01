Can You Eat Canned Bacon Straight Out Of The Tin?

Bringing home the bacon takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to the canned variety. While we traditionally think of bacon as needing a stovetop sizzle, canned bacon offers a convenient way to enjoy the breakfast staple without cooking.

Because canned bacon is already cooked, it can be eaten straight from the tin. This makes it especially useful to consume either on the go or at home without the oily mess (and subsequent cleanup). Part of the untold truth of canned bacon is that it's well-suited for outdoor excursions such as hiking, hunting, fishing, and more. Canned bacon even made its way to Antarctica alongside explorer Ernest Shackleton in the early 1900s and is sometimes referred to as "survival bacon" because of its long shelf life.

For consumers looking to purchase canned bacon, it's available from a few brands, including Yoders and CMMG Tactical Bacon, both of which retail the product in 9-ounce containers that include approximately 40 slices per can. We recommend checking online or at your local camping and outdoor supply shop.