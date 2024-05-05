Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Kung pao-style cooking may date back to the 19th century, but developer Feta Topalu gives her recipe a contemporary spin by replacing the chicken typical of the dish with recently trendy Brussels sprouts. The sprouts are first roasted in the oven and then finished on the stovetop with a zesty sauce that combines tangy, sweet, umami, and spicy flavors. Topalu notes that "Typically, kung pao dishes have a moderate level of spiciness," something that she achieves in her version through the use of crushed red pepper, although other kung pao recipes often call for whole dried chiles and Sichuan peppercorns. She tells us that you can adjust the heat level to your preference by using more or less red pepper, while you could also dial up the spice by adding Chinese chile peppers, chile paste, or cayenne.

This vegetable dish would make a nice light meal served over rice, but it would also be a great accompaniment to a Chinese-style entree. Some possible recipe pairings include sesame chicken, twice-cooked pork with cabbage, and slow-cooker Mongolian beef. If you want to keep things meat-free, you could also serve these Brussels sprouts alongside a vegan stir-fry like salt and pepper tofu.