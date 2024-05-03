Here's Why Mixologists Slap (Instead Of Muddle) Herbs

Your bartender knows a lot about your cocktail's garnish. In fact, the decision to slap or muddle a mint leaf in your classic mojito cocktail, for example, comes down to a basic bit of science that you probably learned about in school.

The leaves of herbs like mint or basil aren't just for looks — they contain oils that emit wonderful scents and flavors, and these can elevate your drinking experience from first smell to first taste. The chemical chlorophyll is also present in herbs' leaves and stems. Chlorophyll may be good for pigmentation during photosynthesis, but when it's released into craft cocktails, it smells and tastes unpleasant. Releasing it will most likely make your cocktail taste bitter (and will probably make you feel the same way). Skilled mixologists know that the trick to getting the "good" oils out of an herb without emitting a bitter blast has everything to do with how aggressively they handle the leaves.

A smack, a slap, a clap — no matter what you call it, this method is a great way to puncture leaves' cell structures where the good oils are contained. If you muddle instead, you'll definitely release these oils, but you'll also likely tear your herbs' leaves and stems, thus releasing their chlorophyll. Essentially, whack it — don't attack it. This way, your garnish will work for you.