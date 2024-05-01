May Aldi Finds You Need For The Best Backyard Barbecue

Summer is on its way, which can only mean one thing: It's time to prepare for backyard barbecue season! Fortunately, Aldi is already one step ahead. After kicking off summer early with seasonal chips, the grocery chain is releasing some new summer essentials that are sure to clinch your title as the best backyard barbecue host. Starting May 1, Aldi will roll out everything from drink mixers to patterned dishes for your next sunny celebration.

Foodies planning to take on grilling duties will find bold-flavored meats sure to pair well with Aldi's BBQ sauces (which Instagram loves), while those just looking to relax will be able to kick back in the shade from one of Aldi's new backyard decorations. No matter what your preferred barbecue activity may be, we've compiled a list of finds that'll cover just about any party-supply category for the summer. Look out for these drops throughout the month — who knows, one of them might just be the next Aldi food you need to try before you die.