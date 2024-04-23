Aldi Kicks Off Summer Early With Seasonal Chips

Summer is coming, which means it's time for picnics in the park, coolers on the beach, and dinner in the garden — or hissing at the sun and shutting the curtains. However you want to bring in the warmer weather, Aldi has a selection of seasonal chips (and popcorn) to keep your mouth busy.

The budget giant is no stranger to seasonal product drops, introducing a new line of frozen cocktails that screamed summer in May, 2023. This time around, Aldi is focusing on your snack bowls rather than your cocktail glasses, bringing back a bunch of flavors, which it showcased on Instagram. The chip flavors are all part of the Clancy's brand and include spicy dill pickle, hot honey, Everything but the Bagel, cheddar and jalapeño, and all dressed. The all dressed chips are quite popular in Canada, according to one Instagram commenter, with another user going as far as to say the U.S. version is better ... when it's available, that is.

Clancy's dill pickle is the sole confirmed popcorn flavor, which was a big Aldi-shopper hit when it was sold back in 2022. Even so, a partially-obscured popcorn bag in the reel clearly shows that jalapeños feature in another variation.