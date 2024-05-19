10 Fast Food Cheeseburgers Under $4 Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Burger King is a bit like air: you always know it's around but hardly acknowledge it. Unlike air, however, Burger King isn't essential to your health. Neither is it necessarily as relevant as it once was, at least according to some disappointed reviewers of its value menu.

One Burger King item that remains popular today, despite the chain's steady decrease in patrons each year, is its Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which was available near us for the price of $3.59. This burger includes two beef patties, smoked bacon, and two layers of American cheese served on a sesame seed bun. "[It's] is the best value in fast food," says X user @kemelios. "I get two, transfer the pickles and bacon from one to the other, and give my dogs the remaining patties as a treat. Then I get a yummy burger." However, some may find the dog food comparison awkward at best.

However, even with that value, some patrons are convinced Burger King burgers aren't worth the time no matter the cost, largely due to its less than stellar ingredients. As one commenter on Quora puts it, "[Burger King] gives you great coupons and all of that but it's not even worth the effort to use these coupons because the food is so bad how do you like to eat shoe leather [and] have a couple of dabs of lettuce." Others have complained about wimpy toppings portions and subpar flavor.