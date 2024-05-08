Five Guys Vs In-N-Out: Everything You Need To Know
Five Guys and In-N-Out share several similarities. Both popular fast-food burger chains feature very similar red and white-themed restaurant designs. They are also both popular for their fresh, high-quality ingredients. Additionally, each restaurant allows significant customization of orders — In-N-Out with its 'not so secret menu' and Five Guys with its wide range of toppings — enabling patrons to personalize their meals.
Despite these commonalities, the two chains differ significantly in their menu offerings and geographic reach. In-N-Out maintains a simpler and more streamlined menu while Five Guys offers a broader menu that includes hot dogs and sandwiches alongside its customizable burgers. Geographically, In-N-Out is concentrated in the American West, enjoying a passionate local following. Meanwhile, Five Guys has expanded both nationally and internationally, establishing a presence in numerous countries.
Keen to find out more about what sets Five Guys and In-N-Out apart? Read on for a detailed comparison of the two chains!
The chains feature somewhat different decors
Although both Five Guys and In-N-Out utilize a red and white color scheme in their decor, their interiors are also uniquely different. Five Guys has opted for a casual and streamlined interior with open kitchens, stacked sacks of peanuts, and red and white tiles. Customers have access to free peanuts to snack on while they wait for their meal — but not for customers ordering to-go. As an interesting aside, one Five Guys employee once confessed on Reddit that the peanuts are also there to stop customers from watching the employees as they work. The walls of Five Guys restaurants are often adorned with press clippings about the chain's successes, adding a historical flavor to the interior.
In contrast, In-N-Out has a retro vibe inspired by its beginnings in the late 1940s. This vintage aesthetic spotlights the chain's long history and commitment to tradition. The chain's outlets feature an iconic palm tree motif and neon signs, adding to the sense of nostalgia. In addition, the uniforms of the restaurant's employees harken back to those of the 1950s, with white outfits and paper hats. In recent years, In-N-Out has updated some of its locations, switching its neon signs from yellow to green and adorning the interiors with black and white historical photographs of the restaurant.
In-N-Out is known for its not so secret menu
While In-N-Out's official food choices are more limited than Five Guys', the chain is well-known for its unofficial menu. The 'not so secret menu' allows for a variety of customizations that aren't listed on the standard menu. Some of these include the 'double meat' option with two beef patties, the '4X4' with four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, and the 'protein style' burger, which comes wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.
As far as secret menu burger options go, In-N-Out's Animal Burger is nothing short of iconic. Dating back to 1961, the handheld comes with a beef patty cooked in mustard, pickles, grilled onions, and extra sauce. Another secret menu item is the Flying Dutchman, which was created by the late son of the chain's founders, Guy Snyder. The unusual burger consists of two beef patties and two slices of cheese, served without buns or any condiments. Of course, customers can also customize these with additional toppings, like pairing the meal with grilled onions. According to the American Kennel Club, In-N-Out also has a not-so-secret option for dog owners. The Pup Patty is an unsalted burger patty cooked without any salt, making it safe for your four-legged companion.
Five Guys has a more extensive menu
Five Guys provides a wider array of choices on its menu than In-N-Out. In fact, In-N-Out is famous for its simple menu of burgers, fries, and shakes. The chain also offers a 'secret' menu, but more on that later. Meanwhile, Five Guys has more choices. The restaurant's menu features an assortment of burgers with a variety of toppings that can be added to the handheld at no additional cost, as well as different hot dogs, sandwiches, and two types of fries. Additionally, Five Guys offers a diverse range of milkshakes with various mix-ins.
In-N-Out's standard menu is limited to three burgers, each featuring a beef patty, lettuce, onion, and tomato, slathered in the same signature sauce the chain has used since first opening its doors in 1948. While the restaurant's hamburger comes with one beef patty, its cheeseburger features American cheese, and its Double-Double has two beef patties and two slices of American cheese. Meanwhile, Five Guys offers eight set burger options, as well as a huge range of customizations where customers can choose from toppings such as grilled mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, and pickles. In fact, customers can personalize their Five Guys burgers in 250,000 different ways.
Both chains use beef that's never been frozen
Both Five Guys and In-N-Out are committed to using fresh, never-frozen beef in their burgers. Such sourcing practices are central to the brand promises of both chains, appealing to customers who value not only the flavor but also the quality of their food. Five Guys brags about the fact that it doesn't use freezers (the chain does use coolers), microwaves, or timers. In addition, the restaurant makes its patties from 100% ground chuck without any fillers or preservatives. During cooking, the beef is shaped into balls and then pressed onto a hot griddle to sizzle.
In-N-Out's patties are made from 100% USDA ground chuck that doesn't contain any fillers, additives, or preservatives. To maintain the highest standards of quality, the chain operates several patty-making facilities where the beef is inspected, deboned, and ground into patties. The pre-formed patties are then delivered to In-N-Out locations where they are cooked on cast iron. To ensure freshness, the restaurant only opens outlets that are within a day's drive of its patty-making facilities. Some of the factories where In-N-Out makes its patties are in Baldwin Park and Lathrop, California; and Dallas, Texas, which goes a long way to explaining why it remains centered in Western states.
Five Guys has more outlets than In-N-Out
Even though In-N-Out has been around much longer than Five Guys, the latter chain has expanded at a much more rapid pace. While In-N-Out has chosen to maintain a strong but regional presence, particularly in the American West, Five Guys has quickly extended the number of its outlets both nationally and internationally. This may very well reflect the diverse strategies of both chains, with Five Guys capitalizing on the growing demand for fast food and In-N-Out focusing on slower growth and a loyal customer base.
Five Guys has close to 1,500 restaurants across the U.S. The chain has the greatest presence in California and Florida, with 124 locations in California and 120 in Florida. In terms of cities, Five Guys enjoys the greatest presence in New York City with 13 restaurants, and Phoenix with nine restaurants. The chain also has international locations in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, In-N-Out has a smaller footprint with around 417 restaurants across seven states, mainly in the Western U.S. Notably, around 70% of the chain's outlets are located in its native California. In-N-Out has also registered its trademark in various countries, including Canada, Mexico, China, and Korea to stop copycat ventures from setting up shop in those locations.
The chains prepare their fries a little differently
While fries are a staple at both Five Guys and In-N-Out, the menu item differs at both chains. Five Guys offers two types of fries: the Five Guys Style fries and the Cajun Style fries sprinkled with Cajun spice for extra flavor. The chain slices its potatoes on the premises and double-fries them in peanut oil for a crunchy exterior and a soft center. Being cooked in peanut oil, the fries are cholesterol-free. Five Guys refers to its fries as "boardwalk-style," a term traditionally used for fries served in a cup and enjoyed at the beachside. In fact, according to Anneta Konstantinides from Business Insider, the fries are so generously portioned that the aforementioned cup often overflows.
In-N-Out fries are also made from fresh potatoes sliced in-store, but they are thinner and longer than the fries at Five Guys. The chain cooks its fries in cholesterol-free sunflower oil. In-N-Out's fries are sometimes criticized for being bland, limp, and somewhat soggy. Luckily, customers can also revert to the chain's secret menu and order their fries 'well done.' Another way to enjoy In-N-Out's secret menu fries is animal-style with cheese, spread, and grilled onions.
Five Guys offers a larger range of milkshakes
Five Guys offers a wider selection of milkshakes than In-N-Out, which is known for having scaled-down offerings. In fact, In-N-Out offers only three basic shake flavors — chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla — all made with real ice cream. Of course, you can ask for a mix of each flavor if you want (commonly called the Neapolitan), but that's it for customization. Conversely, Five Guys allows customers to personalize their shakes with a variety of mix-ins.
All Five Guys shakes start out with a vanilla base — the chain doesn't specify whether this is ice cream or another form of frozen dessert. Five Guys customers can blend various freshly-prepared mix-ins free of charge to create custom shake flavors. Aside from basic flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, the restaurant also offers more unusual options like crushed Oreo cookies, salted caramel, and peanut butter. For those who like their shakes with a twist, the chain gives customers the option of ordering a bacon mix-in, which consists of pieces of crispy applewood-smoked bacon. Five Guys also occasionally offers limited edition mix-ins such as mango and raspberry. All Five Guys milkshakes can be served with whipped cream.
Unlike Five Guys, In-N-Out is big on the drive-thru service model
In-N-Out places a significant focus on its drive-thru business model. When the first In-N-Out store opened in 1948, its founder, Harry Snyder, was already tinkering with a two-way speaker system. Unlike the prevailing model at other fast food chains at the time, where employees would walk up to cars to take orders, In-N-Out pioneered the modern drive-thru concept. In comparison, McDonald's and Burger King didn't introduce their drive-thru service until 1975.
Five Guys has traditionally emphasized in-store dining, opting not to offer drive-thru services. This approach reflects the chain's focus on the freshness of its food and the quality of its customer service, prioritizing a dine-in experience that may not suit those who prefer the convenience of not leaving their car or taking their food to go. Nevertheless, it appears that Five Guys has recently started changing its tune and adding drive-thrus in some of its locations in response to changing customer preferences.
Five Guys is substantially more expensive than In-N-Out
Five Guys is notably pricier than In-N-Out Burger, and yes, we finally know why Five Guys is so expensive. One of the reasons for this price disparity is that the chains have distinct identities and appeal to different market segments. For instance, Five Guys is slightly more fancy for a fast food outlet than In-N-Out, emphasizing customizability and offering a wide variety of toppings at, seemingly, no extra cost. In contrast, In-N-Out maintains a simpler menu with fewer options, enabling the chain to streamline operations and reduce costs.
So what is the price difference between dining at Five Guys and In-N-Out? Depending on location, at Five Guys, a cheeseburger costs nearly $14 while a Hamburger will set you back practically $13. If you're in the mood for a little bacon, the bacon burger costs $14.51. For a savory side, opt for the regular fries or regular cajun fries, both priced at nearly $8. Alternatively, you can enjoy a BLT sandwich for just over $10 and a cheese dog for $11.
In contrast, In-N-Out's menu items are more budget-friendly, with the chain's hamburger priced at just over $3, its cheeseburger at just under $4, and its Double-Double available for about $5. Meanwhile, the french fries will only set you back roughly $2.
In-N-Out doesn't deliver its food
In an era where quality doorstep food delivery has become commonplace, In-N-Out is an undisputed anomaly. Despite providing a drive-thru service at many locations, the chain doesn't deliver its food. In fact, in 2015, In-N-Out sued the food delivery service DoorDash for delivering the chain's food without authorization. At the time, the General Counsel for the chain, Arnie Wensinger, issued the following statement to explain the lawsuit: "We have asked DoorDash several times to stop using our trademarks and to stop selling our food [...] Prior to filing our lawsuit, we tried contacting them several more times, but they never responded to our phone calls or letters" (via CBS News).
In-N-Out's decision not to deliver its food has sparked debate among netizens, who have tried to explain the move. One Quora member expressed the belief that the fast food chain won't ever transition to a delivery model, stating, "Quality is their number one concern, so they will not allow their food to be delivered and risk the products not being up to snuff when they arrive at your door."
A Reddit user agreed, commenting, "They don't need to [deliver] and therefore will not. [...] The fact there's always such a huge line shows they really don't need it, and if they did[,] it would probably just stress them out and cause chaos."
Both chain serve similar burger buns
Five Guys and In-N-Out have a somewhat similar approach to their burger buns. Five Guys uses soft, white sesame seed buns that blend the savory flavor of yeast with a hint of sweetness. These buns are toasted on a grill to add a bit of crispiness to their otherwise fluffy texture. In-N-Out uses soft, white buns baked with slow-rising sponge dough. The buns are toasted on a griddle, a process that gives them a rich brown hue and stops them from becoming overly mushy when they come in contact with condiments.
The bun is a crucial building block of a burger. Unfortunately, according to some reviewers the buns at both Five Guys and In-N-Out leave something to be desired. If you're getting your Five Guys burger to go or having it delivered, beware of the foil packaging since it can both squish the bread and make it soggy from the steam. According to some, the buns at Five Guys may also be too flimsy to contain the voluminous filling. Others have actually said that the In-N-Out's buns are the downfall of its burgers, noting that the bread may be too dry and the bottom piece overly thick.
In-N-Out is better overall
Both Five Guys and In-N-Out have garnered a loyal following for their takes on the classic American fast food burger joint experience. Five Guys has distinguished itself with its customizable burgers and generous portions of delicious hand-cut fries. Meanwhile, In-N-Out's simplicity and secret menu items have made its burgers the preferred choice among some fast food enthusiasts.
While both fast food chains share many similarities, they are also vastly different. However, when considering the overall dining experience, we believe that In-N-Out has the upper hand. While its fries may lack that certain je ne sais quoi, the chain offers delicious burgers made with fresh produce. Furthermore, In-N-Out's secret menu, often referred to as the 'Not So Secret Menu,' adds an intriguing layer to the chain's appeal with offerings such as the iconic animal-style burger. Last but not least, In-N-Out also offers great value for money, providing a menu that focuses on simple, tasty offerings at a price that's not going to break the bank.
Methodology
The appeal of fast food burger chains can vary greatly depending on personal taste. However, there's usually more to the story. Many burger restaurants have different decor, sourcing practices, and customer service approaches, all of which can influence the overall dining experience. Our comparison of Five-Guys and In-N-Out took into account all of these factors, as well as the geographical footprint of both chains, their menu variety, and pricing.