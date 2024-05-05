The Crunchy Ingredient You Should Be Tossing In Ramen

One of the best things about ramen is how customizable it is. Among all the creative additions you can throw in for an instant upgrade, crispy fried onions give the ultimate crunchy boost while enhancing the dish's savory flavor. The contrast of the soft noodles with the crispy fried onions makes the texture more diverse, and once the onions start to soften in the broth, they become chewy pieces of salty goodness. Whether you try out a homemade ramen recipe or opt for an instant ramen packet, the soup's umami-heavy broth is perhaps why it pairs so well with crispy fried onions.

Ramen is a Japanese dish with Chinese origins, and there are typically four main varieties: miso, tonkotsu, shio, and shoyu. Every dish features a savory flavor profile containing hints of pork, chicken, seafood, and/or soy sauce. Adding crispy fried onions intensifies the rich, tangy notes of each unique broth. Pre-packaged crispy fried onions are the quickest way to test this tip for yourself, and any brand you can find at your local grocery store should produce the same result. (Plus, they can be a tasty snack while you whip up your meal.) If you have some extra time, you can even make homemade crispy fried onions.