The Chain Restaurant With The Best Porterhouse Steak
You don't need us to tell you that a porterhouse steak is delicious, but we'll do it anyway: Porterhouse steak is delicious. Plenty of steakhouse chains offer this substantial cut, but which is best? Mashed ranked T-bone and porterhouse steaks from 13 steakhouses, gathering intel from OpenTable, Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp, and awarded our top spot to the Wagyu porterhouse served at the Beverly Hills location of CUT by Wolfgang Puck.
Reviews for this thing are simply gushing. One Google reviewer described it as "literally the best steak I've ever had in my life," with "perfect salty crust on the outside [and] tender meat that just wowed us." Over on Yelp, one user described going to the restaurant just to experience the porterhouse steak — and they were not disappointed. "Hands down the best porterhouse I have ever ate," they wrote. "Both sides [were] masterfully cooked."
CUT's option is quite expensive compared to other chains, with the same Google reviewer describing it as a splurge. This was taken into consideration when Mashed was comparing the steaks, along with the quality of the meat, its seasoning, and its preparation. In this instance, the price was far outweighed by this steak's seemingly universal acclaim — we were hard-pressed to find anyone who said something bad about it. Folks praised how well it was cooked, its beautifully seasoned crust, and its melt-in-the-mouth meat, giving it excellent scores in all of our metrics.
What to pair with your CUT Wagyu porterhouse steak
With only four CUT restaurant locations in the U.S. and this steak only appearing on the Beverly Hills menu, the act of sampling a CUT porterhouse steak may be a bit difficult. But if you ever find yourself in the area, this is your permission slip to splash the cash and give this steak a shot.
But you can't have steak by itself — you need sides! Luckily CUT has some delicious offerings available on its menu, all of which pair gorgeously with steak. If you want to get the best possible pairing, we feel the absolute best side to pair with porterhouse steak is almondine green beans. Unfortunately, that exact offering isn't available from the Beverly Hills CUT, but the creamed spinach with garlic confit and a fried organic egg may be a close second, or try the broccolini with ginger tahini and pickled shallots.
When it comes to drink pairings, steaks tend to work with full-bodied red wines with rich tannins. However, if you want to use CUT's menu to your advantage, expert advice on pairing beer with steak also recommends dark beers as another excellent option. So, when you sit down to complete your perfect porterhouse portion, make sure you've got the sides and beverage to round out the whole package.