The Chain Restaurant With The Best Porterhouse Steak

You don't need us to tell you that a porterhouse steak is delicious, but we'll do it anyway: Porterhouse steak is delicious. Plenty of steakhouse chains offer this substantial cut, but which is best? Mashed ranked T-bone and porterhouse steaks from 13 steakhouses, gathering intel from OpenTable, Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp, and awarded our top spot to the Wagyu porterhouse served at the Beverly Hills location of CUT by Wolfgang Puck.

Reviews for this thing are simply gushing. One Google reviewer described it as "literally the best steak I've ever had in my life," with "perfect salty crust on the outside [and] tender meat that just wowed us." Over on Yelp, one user described going to the restaurant just to experience the porterhouse steak — and they were not disappointed. "Hands down the best porterhouse I have ever ate," they wrote. "Both sides [were] masterfully cooked."

CUT's option is quite expensive compared to other chains, with the same Google reviewer describing it as a splurge. This was taken into consideration when Mashed was comparing the steaks, along with the quality of the meat, its seasoning, and its preparation. In this instance, the price was far outweighed by this steak's seemingly universal acclaim — we were hard-pressed to find anyone who said something bad about it. Folks praised how well it was cooked, its beautifully seasoned crust, and its melt-in-the-mouth meat, giving it excellent scores in all of our metrics.