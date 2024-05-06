The Viral Y-Cut Sandwich Is The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread

On May 1, X (formerly Twitter) user @ryancduff — aka Ryan Duff — posted a photo of their ham and cheese sandwich, and it has since become the talk of the town. The photo hasn't racked up nearly 19 million views because of its perfect toast job, however. What tickled the internet's fancy, in this case, was the way Duff sliced their sandwich. Until now, most people likely believed there were only three ways to cut a sandwich: horizontally, diagonally, and vertically (just see Duff Goldman's response to his wife cutting her sandwich vertically). By introducing the Y-cut, however, Duff may have just changed the sandwich game.

Different from any of the standard sandwich-slicing methods — all of which require just one slicing motion — the Y-cut is achieved with three distinct knife movements. This creates three pieces of sandwich instead of two: one triangular piece at the top and two wonky trapezoids on either side. Barely commenting on the mind-blowing new sandwich configuration they just unlocked, Duff wrote on their post, "Practice makes perfect. I went the ham and cheese route today."

Sandwich lovers in the comment section had much more to say about the matter. "I cut my sandwich like this today and I'll be honest you really did something here," one commenter wrote. "I don't know what it is, but this does something to me. Will be my new cut," said another.