Starbucks Summer-Berry Refreshers Review: A Sippable Upgrade On The Blue Raspberry Ice Pop

The rising temperatures in spring and summer used to usher in cold brew coffee season for those who prefer not to drink piping hot coffee on an equally stifling summer day. But over the last few years, we've collectively embraced cold brew coffees as year-round beverages — to the extent that Starbucks even offers most of its seasonal fall and holiday drinks in iced, cold foam, and frappuccino variations. With the fanfare of cold coffee offerings plateauing, Starbucks has made a bigger splash with new, fruity, non-coffee-based drinks on its Refreshers menu, including an all-new flavor profile for the 2024 season.

The Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers drinks are the newest seasonal addition to the Refreshers menu, on the heels of the Spicy Lemonade upgrades to the existing Refresher menu flavors in April. In contrast to the pink, magenta, and yellow colors of the existing Refreshers, the new Summer-Berry Refreshers are a stunning blue color. Like many of the other Refreshers options, the new Summer-Berry drinks include a special add-in, but this is the first time one like this has been offered.

Starbucks invited Mashed for a sneak preview of the new drinks and other new menu offerings, ahead of their scheduled release date. This is how the new Summer-Berry Refreshers stack up, what you can expect from the new menu items, and how to get your hands on them as things start to heat up this season.