The Ingredient Upgrade That Will Give Your Marinade A Smoky Flavor

Most marinades meant for different types of meat often include some combination of fat with salt and acid, although marinade ingredients also include acidic fruits like pineapple sometimes or a flavorful vegetable component like onion milk – which is what you get if you toss an onion in the blender. If you opt for a vegetable-based marinade, grilling the vegetables prior to puréeing them will lend some smoky flavor. (This, of course, involves you owning a barbecue grill and desiring to use it.)

It stands to reason that cooking over charcoal will produce the necessary smoke to make your food taste, well, smoky. However, you might be wondering if a gas grill can produce the same effect. The answer is maybe, depending on how you prep the vegetables.

The one thing that makes cooking on a gas grill smokier than cooking over a gas stove is the fact that melting fat drips down onto the heat source, thus producing smoke that then rises up to surround the food. Since vegetables tend to be fairly fat-free, if you have a gas grill then you may want to rub them with oil, butter, or bacon drippings before you start grilling. As long as you've got the grill set up, you might as well use it to cook the meat, too. And as long as it's got a little fat to it, you'll get an even smokier flavor on top of any notes from the grilled vegetable marinade you make.