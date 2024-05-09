Our Favorite Old El Paso Canned Soup Is Super Corny

There's a certain level of comfort that comes with all canned soups. People eat them for convenience, to warm up on chilly days, or to help ease a cold. There's no arguing that a good canned soup can hit the spot on many occasions, and Old El Paso's line of canned soups is no exception.

Mashed previously made a ranking of popular canned soups in general, but we went one step further into a ranking of Old El Paso's canned soup flavors. The conclusion? Old El Paso's chipotle corn chowder was our favorite of the bunch.

To determine this ranking, Mashed thoughtfully tasted each flavor and used a bit of imagination to set the stage: a mission-style cantina in the American Southwest during the 1800s. Important factors while tasting included lively seasonings, bold flavors, a range of ingredients, and a complex texture, all while staying authentic to the Tex-Mex tradition of food. Old El Paso's chipotle corn chowder meets these marks and stands out among the other soup flavors for being corn-forward and creamy, as corn chowder should be.