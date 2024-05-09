Our Favorite Old El Paso Canned Soup Is Super Corny
There's a certain level of comfort that comes with all canned soups. People eat them for convenience, to warm up on chilly days, or to help ease a cold. There's no arguing that a good canned soup can hit the spot on many occasions, and Old El Paso's line of canned soups is no exception.
Mashed previously made a ranking of popular canned soups in general, but we went one step further into a ranking of Old El Paso's canned soup flavors. The conclusion? Old El Paso's chipotle corn chowder was our favorite of the bunch.
To determine this ranking, Mashed thoughtfully tasted each flavor and used a bit of imagination to set the stage: a mission-style cantina in the American Southwest during the 1800s. Important factors while tasting included lively seasonings, bold flavors, a range of ingredients, and a complex texture, all while staying authentic to the Tex-Mex tradition of food. Old El Paso's chipotle corn chowder meets these marks and stands out among the other soup flavors for being corn-forward and creamy, as corn chowder should be.
What makes this corn chowder special?
A can of chipotle corn chowder goes for $2.48 at Walmart and has 170 calories per serving (which is higher than any other Old El Paso canned soup). Like any other corn chowder, this recipe's main ingredients include corn, potatoes, and roasted bell peppers. The potatoes stay in large chunks, and there are corn kernels throughout, giving the soup good textural variation for food from a can. Other ingredients like butter and cream emphasize the comfort-food aspect of this dish.
Old El Paso's corn chowder is also unique because of the chipotle. Chipotle peppers, which are actually smoked and dried jalepeños, are not an essential ingredient of corn chowder — however, some recipes (like this copycat Panera corn chowder recipe) utilize chipotle seasoning for its heat and smokiness. Chipotle is a great contrast to the sweet corn presence, and it's what really rounds out Old El Paso's chipotle corn chowder.
To level up the canned soup even more and play into its flavors, you can easily decorate it with other fresh ingredients, sauces, or pairings to make it an even heartier meal. A sprinkling of grated cheese and some diced jalapeño peppers can play into the chipotle and corn flavors. A dash of hot sauce from the pantry can bring both heat and acidity. Even eating this with a cheese quesadilla, which Mashed did while trying the soups, can add more Tex-Mex flair and make it a more filling meal.