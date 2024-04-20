Old El Paso Canned Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

Tex-Mex brand Old El Paso is the closest many home cooks get to the authentic flavors of the Southwest. From taco shells to enchilada sauces, the brand has cornered the market on making flavorful components for a host of culinary creations, making these beloved tastes accessible. The latest innovation is a line of hearty Southwestern soups infused with fantastic Sonoran flavors; pre-made specialties that save time and trouble while providing dishes designed to satisfy. It's a natural progression from the company that offers everything from homemade burrito bowl kits to Cinnamon Toast Crunch dessert-style taco shells.

These cans of savory goodness are only available at Walmart in limited markets for now, but a wide release is expected in summer 2024, just in time for warm weather get-togethers that could use a little extra seasoning. While we would have expected a release like this to happen in fall or winter when soup season is revving up, we couldn't pass up the chance to settle in with a bowl of each flavor to see what sort of enchanting eats Old El Paso has conjured up this time around. Even the thermostat can't hold us back from sampling the hottest new cans in the soup aisle. And since every flavor has its own special personality, we've ranked them based on our preference for taste, texture, and overall satisfaction, and we'll explain more about our ranking system towards the end. For now, here's the Old El Paso canned soup offerings ranked from worst to best.