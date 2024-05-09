TikTok's Hand Mixer 'Hack' Is A Kitchen Mistake Waiting To Happen

Stand mixers are a coveted kitchen appliance, but as anyone who's ever contemplated buying one likely knows, they can be super expensive. Hand mixers, meanwhile, are a considerably cheaper and space-saving alternative that can tackle practically all of the jobs that a stand mixer can. The biggest downside of hand mixers is that you lose the luxury of keeping both hands free, since you have to hold onto both the mixer and bowl the entire time you're using it — or do you?

TikTok user @mattadlard seemingly found a way around this, as they demonstrated in a video from April 2024. In the clip, they place their hand mixer's beaters inside of the bowl, but instead of holding onto the mixer while it's running, they rest its back end on the countertop, allowing the beaters to mix the bowl's contents in a spectacular, hands-free fashion. "Work smarter not harder," the video's overlaid text reads — though you don't need to be a genius to realize that this "hack" is actually just an accident waiting to happen.

Right off of the bat, this method poses a problem for those with corded hand mixers, as the cord would make it nearly impossible to balance the gadget on the counter. There is, however, an even bigger issue with this seemingly ingenious idea: The bowl will almost certainly topple over.