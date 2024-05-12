This Temperature Mistake Will Ruin Your Beer-Battered Onion Rings

It is a universally acknowledged truth that a cook in possession of both onions and beer may want to make beer-battered onion rings. Well, okay, it is necessary to scrounge up a few more ingredients first, since you'll also need eggs, flour, and salt to make up the batter, as well as a quart or two of oil for frying. (Here's a money-saving tip: It's perfectly okay to reuse frying oil a few times.) Even once you've assembled your ingredients, you may need to wait a bit longer to make the batter if your beer is warm.

As long as the beer is cold, it doesn't really matter what kind you use for your onion ring batter — a cheap domestic lager will work just as well as an imported pilsner or stout, and non-alcoholic beers make a refreshing contrast to boozier beverages. (You might want to avoid using an IPA, though, unless you want your batter to be bitter.) The beer really ought to come straight out of the refrigerator, though, since the chilly liquid will keep the gluten in the flour from developing and too much gluten means tough, chewy onion rings. Even though the beer does need to be cold to make the best batter, it's okay if it's flat since bubble-free beer can still make the rings fry up light and crispy.